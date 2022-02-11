Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
The Blues will face the Nizams in a crucial table topper determining ISL clash
A chance to close the gap on leaders Hyderabad FC will motivate Bengaluru FC no end when the two teams clash swords in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim tonight. Follow all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 11 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 5' Game ends as HFC registers a 2-1 win.
BFC 1-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:54 PM GMT
90 + 4' BFC committing bodies forward to try and grab a late goal.
BFC 1-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
INTO INJURY TIME
90' 5 minutes added after the end of 90 minutes.
BFC 1-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
HFC CHANGE
89' Rohit Danu is replaced by Aaren for HFC.
BFC 1-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
SUNIL!!!!!!
86' Excellent move from BFC. Udanta makes a good run and lays off an amazing back minus as Sunil calmly finishes the chance to get his 50th ISL goal, the first-ever player to achieve this feat.
BFC 1-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
BFC CHANGES
85' Yaya and Bidyashagar comes in place of Pratik and Ibara for BFC.
BFC 0-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
82' Roshan goes into the books for a bad tackle on Yasir.
BFC 0-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:39 PM GMT
BFC CHANGE
80' Basafa comes in to replace Bruno for BFC.
BFC 0-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
76' Game goes into its second Drinks break.
BFC 0-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 11 Feb 2022 3:34 PM GMT
75' Ogbeche goes direct from a freekick but the ball took deflection and went out of the play.
BFC 0-2 HFC
#BFC #HFC #BFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball