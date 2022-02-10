Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 88th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will host Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Blues are now sitting at the third spot with twenty-three points from fifteen matches while the Nizams are in the first spot with twenty-six points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Bengaluru FC - 1

Hyderabad FC - 1

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored thirty-four goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded fifteen goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC has scored twenty-seven goals. However, they have conceded twenty goals so far.

Top Scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (7 goals)

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (14 goals)

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - W D W W W

Hyderabad FC - D W W W L

Squad

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Yaya Banana, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - None

Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Ashish

Expected 11

Bengaluru FC (4-3-3) - Gurpreet, Ajith, Parag, Alan, Roshan, Suresh, Bruno, Farooq, Chhetri, Cleiton, Ibara.

Hyderabad FC ( 4-4-1-1) - Kattimani, Nim, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Mikhilo, Victor, Hitesh, Aniket, Edu, Ogbeche.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kattimani (8.5), Sana (8.5), Akash (9.0), Roshan (8.5) (VC), Hitesh (8.5), Suresh (8.5), Joao (9.5), Bruno (9.5), Chhetri (9.5), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), Ibara (9.5).





Broadcast



Matchday: Thursday (February 5th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



