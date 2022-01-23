Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa
In today's Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC will face FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. Follow this space for more updates.
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends in a draw between FC Goa and BFC with the final whistle.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT
CHANGE
90 + 3' Injured Ashique gets replaced by Lyngdoh for BFC. Yet another forced substitution in the game.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:51 PM GMT
CROSSBAR!!!!
90 + 1' What an effort from Sunil but unluckily the ball hits the post and gets out.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
INTO INJURY TIME
90' 4 minutes added after the end of regulated time.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
85' Ashique delivers a cross from the left wing but Dheeraj dives in to punch the ball out.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:43 PM GMT
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FC GOA
82' The wait is over for FC Goa fans as Brandon comes in to replace Devendra. Leander too comes in place for Seriton.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:42 PM GMT
BFC CHANGE
81' Danish goes out as Rohit comes in for BFC.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
BFC CHANGE
80' Udanta comes in place of Prince for BFC.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:37 PM GMT
78' Edu Bedia delivers a floater from a freekick but Gurpreet comes forward and clears the ball.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 3:35 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
BFC 1-1 FCG
#BFC #FCG #BFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball