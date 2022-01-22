Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 69th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Blues are now sitting at the eighth spot with thirteen points from eleven matches while the Gaurs are in the fourth spot with thirteen points from twelve matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 10

Bengaluru FC - 5

FC Goa - 3

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Bengaluru FC have scored nineteen goals so far in the tournament. The Blues have conceded only eighteen goals. On the other hand, FC Goa have scored sixteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty one goals so far.

Top Scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton (5 goals)

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (4 goals)

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - D D W D W

FC Goa - L D W D L

Squad

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - Musavu King

FC Goa - None

Expected 11

Bengaluru FC ( 4-3-3) - Gurpreet, Roshan, Prateek, Alan, Jayesh, Bruno, Danish, Ibara, Cleiton, Udanta

FC Goa (3-5-2) - Dheeraj, Anwar, Ivan, Aiban, Seriton, Glan, Edu, Noguera, Gama, Ortiz, Devendra.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gurpreet (8.5), Roshan (8.5), Ivan (9.0), ALan (9.0), Anwar (8.0), Edu (9.5), Farooq (9.0), Noguera (9.5), Ibara (9.5), Cleiton (10.0) (C), Ortiz (9.5) (VC).

Broadcast

Matchday: Sunday (January 22nd)



Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app