Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

The Mariners will face the Highlanders in today's crucial tie.

By

Soumik Banerjee

Updated: 2022-02-12T21:27:14+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan will face NorthEast United at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:57 PM GMT

    FULL TIME

    Here goes the final whistle. ATK Mohun Bagan have bagged a crucial three points and sent out a statement to the entire league that how much quality the squad possess! ATK Mohun Bagan started the game well and created chances after chances. However, they couldn't convert them. It was NorthEast who took the lead from a fine Suhair strike. The Mariners came right back into the game through a brilliant Kauko goal. They took the lead for the first time just at the stroke of halftime through Liston. Manvir scored the third goal at the start of the second half and from there on it was all game management for ATK Mohun bagan. They defended the rest of the half well and didn't let Northeast too many chances.

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    90+3' Gill replaces Lenny as Ferrando wants to see off this game.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT

    9o +2' Saved. Sahanek cuts in and takes a shot. However, Amrinder palmed it wide to safety.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    90' 4 minutes have been added on.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT

    89' Freekick for NorthEast. and it has been cleared. From the counter, Manvir makes a great run and shoots it. However, Subhasish makes a fine save.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    87' NorthEast United are continuing their sustained pressure.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:44 PM GMT

    85' Brilliant attempt from Hernan. He cuts inside and unleashes a brilliant shot. However, a touch from Mohun Bagan player has taken it over the bar.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:42 PM GMT

    84' Brilliant move from NorthEast sees Irshad's shot blocked.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT

    81' Manvir was once again in behind the NorthEast defence but Subhasish comes out of his line and somehow saves it.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 12 Feb 2022 3:37 PM GMT

    79' Imran gets the ball and tries a snapshot. However, it was just wide.


    ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 NorthEast United

    #ATKMB #NEU #ATKMBNEU #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League ATK Mohun Bagan Northeast United FC 
