ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and North East United
In the 89th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan will host North East United at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the fourth spot with twenty-three points from thirteen matches while the Highlanders are in the eleventh spot with ten points from sixteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 5
ATK Mohun Bagan - 3
North East United - 1
Draw - 1
Goal Tally
ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Mariners have conceded twenty-one goals. On the other hand, North East United have scored nineteen goals. However, they have conceded thirty-five goals so far.
Top Scorer
ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (6 goals)
North East United - Deshorn Brown (6 goals)
Recent Form
ATK Mohun Bagan - D D W D W
North East United - L L D L L
Squad
ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
North East United - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.
Unavailability
ATK Mohun Bagan - Abhilash Paul
North East United - Provat Lakra, Fede gallego, Rochharzela
Expected 11
ATK Mohun Bagan ( 4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Ashutosh, Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish, Lenny, McHugh, Manvir, Williams, Liston, Krishna.
North East United (4-2-3-1) - Subhasish, Joe, Mashoor, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Suhair, Irshad, Hernan, Imran, Sahanek, Marcelinho
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Subhasish (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Santana (9.0), Bose (9.0), Lenny (8.5), Marcelinho (8.5) (VC), Imran (9.0), Suhair (10.0), colaco (9.0), Williams (9.5), Krishna (10.0) (C).
Broadcast
Matchday: Saturday (February 12th)
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV
Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app