Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Hyderabad FC

X

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-05T21:44:40+05:30

In today's Indian Super League tie, ATK Mohun Bagan FC played a 2-2 draw with Hyderabad FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

  • 5 Jan 2022 4:13 PM GMT



  • 5 Jan 2022 4:07 PM GMT

    FULL-TIME

    90+4' The point is shared between ATKMB and HFC after an entertaining 2-2 draw. A late equaliser from Siverio ensures a vital point for the Nizams that sends them to the top of the league table.

    ATKMB 2 - 2 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT

    GOALLL!!! LATE DRAMA!!!

    90+1' Javier Siverio turns up to score the equaliser. The young striker beats Tiri and heads past the goalkeeper leading to an eruption of celebrations from the HFC bench. 

    ATKMB 2 - 2 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT

    90' The fourth official indicates five minutes of added time for the stoppages. Can the Nizams find the equaliser here?

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    87' Subhasish Bose replaces Liston Colaco for the last few minutes of the match.

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    84' A flurry of attempts by the HFC attackers are cleared by the Mariners who are defending in numbers to preserve their lead. Krishna on the counter-attack sends a low cross from the right flank which goes past Kattimani but there was no player to take advantage of the situation. 

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    IMPRESSIVE AMRINDER

    81'  Seityasen attempts a diving header from the left flank but Amrinder was quick to parry it away. The custodian saves the subsequent header from Juanan from the corner with ease.

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT

    80' Manvir Singh cuts inside from the right flank but sends his left-footed shot way above the target. 

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    78' The second goal from ATKMB has been accredited to Asish Rai as an own goal.

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

  • 5 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    76' Javier Siverio comes on from the bench to inspire the attacking forces of the Nizams.

    ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FC 
