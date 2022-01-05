Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Hyderabad FC
In today's Indian Super League tie, ATK Mohun Bagan FC played a 2-2 draw with Hyderabad FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 5 Jan 2022 4:07 PM GMT
FULL-TIME
90+4' The point is shared between ATKMB and HFC after an entertaining 2-2 draw. A late equaliser from Siverio ensures a vital point for the Nizams that sends them to the top of the league table.
ATKMB 2 - 2 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT
GOALLL!!! LATE DRAMA!!!
90+1' Javier Siverio turns up to score the equaliser. The young striker beats Tiri and heads past the goalkeeper leading to an eruption of celebrations from the HFC bench.
ATKMB 2 - 2 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT
90' The fourth official indicates five minutes of added time for the stoppages. Can the Nizams find the equaliser here?
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
87' Subhasish Bose replaces Liston Colaco for the last few minutes of the match.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
84' A flurry of attempts by the HFC attackers are cleared by the Mariners who are defending in numbers to preserve their lead. Krishna on the counter-attack sends a low cross from the right flank which goes past Kattimani but there was no player to take advantage of the situation.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
IMPRESSIVE AMRINDER
81' Seityasen attempts a diving header from the left flank but Amrinder was quick to parry it away. The custodian saves the subsequent header from Juanan from the corner with ease.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT
80' Manvir Singh cuts inside from the right flank but sends his left-footed shot way above the target.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
78' The second goal from ATKMB has been accredited to Asish Rai as an own goal.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC

- 5 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
76' Javier Siverio comes on from the bench to inspire the attacking forces of the Nizams.
ATKMB 2 - 1 HFC
