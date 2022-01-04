Football
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Hyderabad FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan will host Hyderabad FC in the 50th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Mariners are currently sitting at the fourth position with fourteen points from eight games while the Nizams are at second position with fifteen points from eight games.
Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.
Expected Line-ups
Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
