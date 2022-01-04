ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Hyderabad FC in the 50th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Mariners are currently sitting at the fourth position with fourteen points from eight games while the Nizams are at second position with fifteen points from eight games.

Head to Head

Matches Played - 2

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Won - 0

Hyderabad FC Won - 0

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored eighteen goals so far in this season and have conceded sixteen goals. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have also scored eighteen goals and conceded only seven.

Top Scorers

ATK Mohun Bagan FC – Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco (5 Goals each)

Hyderabad FC – Bartholomew Ogbeche (8 Goals)

Recent Form

ATK Mohun Bagan FC – W, W, D, D, L

Hyderabad FC – W, D, D, W, W

Squads



ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.



Unavailability

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - None

Hyderabad FC - Ashish Rai, Mohammed Yasir.

Expected Line-ups

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh, Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche.



The Bridge Dream11 Prediction



Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) (8.5), Akash Mishra (8.5), Carl McHugh (8.5), Subhasish Bose (8.5), Manvir Singh (9.5), Joao Victor (9.0), Edu Garcia (9.0), Hugo Boumous (9.0), Roy Krishna (VC) (10.5), Bartholomew Ogbeche (C) (9.5), Liston Colaco (9.0)

Broadcast

Matchday: Wednesday (January 4)

Match Time: 07:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app