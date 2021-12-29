Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
In the 44th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan FC will host FC Goa at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 29 Dec 2021 1:28 PM GMT
FC GOA STARTING XI
Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.
- 29 Dec 2021 1:26 PM GMT
ATK MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI
Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.
