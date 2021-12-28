ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 44th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan will host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the fifth spot with eleven points from seven games while the Gaurs are in the eighth spot with eight points from seven matches. This game has also become one of the most awaited as Juan Ferrando returns against his former club FC Goa which he left controversially mid-season to join ATK Mohun Bagan.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 2

ATK MB - 1

FC Goa - 0

Draw- 1

Goal Tally

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored sixteen goals so far in the tournament. However, the Kolkata giants have conceded fifteen goals too. On the other hand, FC Goa have scored only ten goals while conceding fourteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

ATK MB - Hugo Boumous (5 goals)

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (3 goals)

Recent Form

ATK MB - L L D D W

FC Goa - L W W D D

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali; Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes; Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Unavailable Players

ATK MB: All players available

FC Goa: All players available

Possible Line-ups

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar

The Bridge Dream XI Prediction

Dheeraj Singh (GK) (8.5), Pritam Kotal (8.5), Ivan Gonzalez (8.5), Subhasish Bose (8.5), Hugo Boumous (9) (C), Alberto Noguera (9), Edu Bedia (9), Joni Kauko (8.5), Roy Krishna (VC) (10.5), Liston Colaco (9), Ortiz (9.5)

Broadcast

Matchday: Wednesday (December 29)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app