ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' match against ATK Mohun Bagan postponed After COVID Scare

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan which was scheduled to be played tomorrow at the Tilak Maidan Stadium has been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Kerala Blasters camp, the league announced on Wednesday.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco," the statement reads.

We have come to know that after a surge of COVID-19 cases inside the Blasters camp, they do not have 15 players available for the match. Hence, the league authority decided to postpone a match.



"Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match," adds the statement.

Kerala Blasters are now placed at the top of the table with twenty points from eleven matches. They will face Bengaluru FC in their next match on 30th January, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the league also announced the rescheduled date of the match no.53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC which was earlier postponed due to COVID-19.

"Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. Kick-off is at 9:30 PM IST. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022," reads the statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan are now standing at the sixth spot with fifteen points from nine matches and now have seen their three consecutive matches getting postponed. On the other Odisha FC are now at the fifth position with sixteen points from eleven matches. Both the teams will be looking for a win to get into the top 4 of the league table.

