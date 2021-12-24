In the 40th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will host FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa. After starting the season with back to back wins, Odisha FC's form has suddenly dipped.

The Kalinga warriors have won only one match out of their last four matches. Kiko Ramirez's men are now in seventh place with nine points from the six matches and they will be keen to get back into the winnings ways.

Javi Hernandez who was adjudged as the Hero of the Month of November was not at his best in a previous couple of matches. The Spaniard is undoubtedly the biggest attacking threat for Odisha.





Javi has already scored 4 goals in the ISL season so far. He is fourth in the race for the ISL Golden Boot. And added to that he has 2 assists this season. His tally of 6 goal contributions is only behind Greg Stewart (8) and Roy Krishna (7) for most goal contributions this season.

Interestingly, Javi has scored all of his four goals from outside the box and has been a constant threat from there. His tally of 4 goals from outside the box this season is the joint highest for goals scored from outside the box by a player in a single season.

Javi Hernandez was adjudged as the Hero of the Month of November; (Image via ISL)

The Spaniard shares the record along with Diego Mauricio, who scored 4 from outside the box last year. Before this season, Javi Hernandez had failed to score from outside the box and out of nowhere, he has scored 4 in the first 6 games this season.



The Odisha FC player has attempted 18 shots this season, out of which 9 are from outside the box. Four of those nine shots from outside the box have been goals. Bart Ogbeche (7) and Marcelinho (7) have scored the most goals from outside the box. Javi Hernandez (4) is tied for the third spot with 5 other players. He still has some way to go to get that record of most goals from outside the box in ISL.