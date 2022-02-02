The winter transfer window, which was the last chance for the Indian Super League clubs to bolster their squad for the ongoing season, has now come to an end. We have witnessed ISL stars From Lallianzuala Chhangte to Nerijus Valskis switching their sides this January. Here is the full list of the arrivals and departures that took place for all the eleven ISL sides.

Arrival - Sandesh Jhingan, Subrata Paul (loan)

Departure - Ricky Shabong (loan)

Arrival - Yaya Banana

Departure - Biswa Darjee (loan), Yrondu Musavu-King

Arrival - Sajid Dhot, Nerijus Valskis

Departure - Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)

Arrival - Anwar Ali

Departure - Redeem Tlang (loan)

Arrival - Daniel Chima Chukwu

Departure - Karan Amin, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC



Arrival - Seityasen Singh (loan)

Departure - Subrata Paul (loan), Nikhil Prabhu (loan)

Arrival - None

Departure - Seityasen Singh (loan), Abdul Hakku (loan), Sreekuttan VS (loan)

Arrival - Vinit Rai (loan), Diego Mauricio, Ravi Kumar (loan), Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)

Departure - Ygor Catatau, Naocha Singh (loan)

Arrival - Zakaria Diallo, Marco Sahanek, Marcelo Pereira

Departure - Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur

Arrival - Nikhil Prabhu (loan), Dylan D'Silva, Karan Amin, Redeem Tlang (loan)

Departure - Sajid Dhot, Vinit Rai (loan), Ravi Kumar (loan)

Arrival - Francisco Jose Sota, Rahul Pasan, Marcelo Ribeiro (loan), Naocha Singh (loan)

Departure - Daniel Chima Chukwu, Amir Dervisevic







