Football
ISL 2021-22: January Transfer Window Roundup
Check all the transfers of January Transfer Window
The winter transfer window, which was the last chance for the Indian Super League clubs to bolster their squad for the ongoing season, has now come to an end. We have witnessed ISL stars From Lallianzuala Chhangte to Nerijus Valskis switching their sides this January. Here is the full list of the arrivals and departures that took place for all the eleven ISL sides.
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arrival - Sandesh Jhingan, Subrata Paul (loan)
Departure - Ricky Shabong (loan)
Bengaluru FC
Arrival - Yaya Banana
Departure - Biswa Darjee (loan), Yrondu Musavu-King
Chennaiyin FC
Arrival - Sajid Dhot, Nerijus Valskis
Departure - Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)
FC Goa
Arrival - Anwar Ali
Departure - Redeem Tlang (loan)
Jamshedpur FC
Arrival - Daniel Chima Chukwu
Departure - Karan Amin, Nerijus Valskis
Arrival - Seityasen Singh (loan)
Departure - Subrata Paul (loan), Nikhil Prabhu (loan)
Kerala Blasters
Arrival - None
Departure - Seityasen Singh (loan), Abdul Hakku (loan), Sreekuttan VS (loan)
Mumbai City FC
Arrival - Vinit Rai (loan), Diego Mauricio, Ravi Kumar (loan), Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)
Departure - Ygor Catatau, Naocha Singh (loan)
North East United FC
Arrival - Zakaria Diallo, Marco Sahanek, Marcelo Pereira
Departure - Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur
Odisha FC
Arrival - Nikhil Prabhu (loan), Dylan D'Silva, Karan Amin, Redeem Tlang (loan)
Departure - Sajid Dhot, Vinit Rai (loan), Ravi Kumar (loan)
SC East Bengal
Arrival - Francisco Jose Sota, Rahul Pasan, Marcelo Ribeiro (loan), Naocha Singh (loan)
Departure - Daniel Chima Chukwu, Amir Dervisevic