Football

Check all the transfers of January Transfer Window

ISL 2021-22: January Transfer Window Roundup

By

Soumik Banerjee

Updated: 2022-02-02T01:36:04+05:30

The winter transfer window, which was the last chance for the Indian Super League clubs to bolster their squad for the ongoing season, has now come to an end. We have witnessed ISL stars From Lallianzuala Chhangte to Nerijus Valskis switching their sides this January. Here is the full list of the arrivals and departures that took place for all the eleven ISL sides.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arrival - Sandesh Jhingan, Subrata Paul (loan)

Departure - Ricky Shabong (loan)

Bengaluru FC

Arrival - Yaya Banana

Departure - Biswa Darjee (loan), Yrondu Musavu-King

Chennaiyin FC

Arrival - Sajid Dhot, Nerijus Valskis

Departure - Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)

FC Goa

Arrival - Anwar Ali

Departure - Redeem Tlang (loan)

Jamshedpur FC

Arrival - Daniel Chima Chukwu

Departure - Karan Amin, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC

Arrival - Seityasen Singh (loan)

Departure - Subrata Paul (loan), Nikhil Prabhu (loan)

Kerala Blasters

Arrival - None

Departure - Seityasen Singh (loan), Abdul Hakku (loan), Sreekuttan VS (loan)

Mumbai City FC

Arrival - Vinit Rai (loan), Diego Mauricio, Ravi Kumar (loan), Lallianzuala Chhangte (loan)

Departure - Ygor Catatau, Naocha Singh (loan)

North East United FC

Arrival - Zakaria Diallo, Marco Sahanek, Marcelo Pereira

Departure - Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur

Odisha FC

Arrival - Nikhil Prabhu (loan), Dylan D'Silva, Karan Amin, Redeem Tlang (loan)

Departure - Sajid Dhot, Vinit Rai (loan), Ravi Kumar (loan)

SC East Bengal

Arrival - Francisco Jose Sota, Rahul Pasan, Marcelo Ribeiro (loan), Naocha Singh (loan)

Departure - Daniel Chima Chukwu, Amir Dervisevic



