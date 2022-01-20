ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC's match against Mumbai City postponed After COVID Scare

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC which was scheduled to be played tomorrow at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim has been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Jamshedpur camp, the league announced on Wednesday.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Match No. 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, stands postponed," the statement reads.



We have come to know that after a surge of COVID-19 cases inside the Jamshedpur camp, they do not have 15 players available for the match. Hence, the league authority decided to postpone a match.

"The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match," adds the report.

Jamshedpur FC are now placed in second place with nineteen points from eleven matches. They will play FC Goa in their next match. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC are now in the fourth place in the table with seventeen points from eleven matches. They will play North East United FC in their next match.