ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC are all set to sign Valskis' replacement

Jamshedpur FC are all set to sign Daniel Chima Chukwu for the rest of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, as The Bridge can confirm. The Nigerian forward replaces Nerijus Valskis who recently moved to Chennaiyin FC in this ongoing winter transfer window.

Chima started playing football for Festac Sports. Later he joined Bussdor United on loan. In 2010, he joined Norweigan First Division side Lyn. Then he joined Tippeligaen side, Molde, in the same year. After spending five seasons in Molde, Chima Signed for the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenxin in 2015.

He spent two years in China before signing for Ekstraklasa side, Legia Warszawa. The Nigerian forward stayed two seasons in Poland before returning to Molde in 2018.

Earlier in the season, the Nigerian signed for SC East Bengal. However, his stint in the Red and Gold brigade wasn't very fruitful. Chima could only manage to net two goals in ten appearances. The Nigerian then left East Bengal, citing some personal issues.

After defeating SC East Bengal in their latest ISL 2021-22 encounter, Jamshedpur FC are now at the pole position of the league table. The Men of Steel has garnered nineteen points with five victories from eleven matches and are progressing smoothly in the tournament.



However, their talismanic forward Nerijus Valskis moved to the Chennaiyin FC recently. This has left an overseas spot vacant.

Looking at the situation, The Bridge understands that the Owen Coyle led team wanted a striker to replace the Lithuanian star. Thus, former Molde striker became a possibility for the Men of Steel. Although the former SC East Bengal forward didn't have a very successful season so far, we have previously seen Owen Coyle has a knack for getting the best out of players. The Red Miners will hope that their gaffer does the same once again.











