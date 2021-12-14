Lalengmawia Ralte aka Apuia made to the headlines in the summer transfer window after his record-breaking transfer move from Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC to Mumbai City FC. The 21 years old midfielder has been a constant in the news since last season due to his terrific display on the pitch.

Apuia played a crucial role for NEUFC last season in their playoffs campaign. And it seems the Mizoram born lad has started the current season with the same momentum. Under Des Buckingham Apuia has started every match Mumbai City FC has played so far this season. In an exclusive interview with The Bridge the midfield dynamo spoke his mind about the season so far, Mumbai's philosophy and many more.

On Des Buckingham

Speaking about the rapport he shares with Mumbai coach Des Buckingham Apuia said, "The coach trusts me and I have performed well. I am very happy here in Mumbai."

Mumbai City's philosophy

Apuia has enhanced his performance manifold this year. Quizzed about the possible reason Apuia told, "The way of style we are playing here as a team and the way I want to play is quite similar. So it helps me a lot to do better". "I would not say everything is perfect but it's almost the same. I have fit in well" the midfielder added.

Art of coping with physical hindrance

Being a central defensive midfielder the biggest challenge is to overcome physical hindrance created by the opponents. Apuia seems to have master that art. Sharing his thoughts on the ways to cope with the physical hindrances during the game he said, "It's part of the game. When the big foreigners are coming for the ball, I need to be strong and mentally and physically tough". He asserts, "There's training to perfect that. I just play the game and it just goes along."

Toughest opponent

"I will pick Hyderabad," said Apuia on asked about the most difficult opponent faced so far in the league. The Mumbai star opined, "To be honest, the most difficult one was the game that we lost. If we are losing a game that means, it's difficult" as he signed off.