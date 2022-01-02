Mumbai City FC will play Odisha FC in the 48th game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. After starting the season on a stupendous note, Mumbai City FC has hit a rock recently.

The Islanders have conceded six goals in the last two games and have managed only one point from them. Des Buckingham has termed this dip in form natural but has insisted that his team must get back to winning ways. And he would be relying on his star forward Igor Angulo once again to bring all three points against the Kalinga Warriors.

Mumbai Top Scorer

With seven goals in eight games, Igor has been the most dangerous attacker for the Marine Blues. And he would be riding high on confidence after scoring another brace in the previous game against NorthEast United FC.

Igor Angulo's seven goals tally is only bettered by Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche (8) in this edition of the Indian Super League. In addition to this, he also has two assists to his name which makes him the joint highest goal contributor along with Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart (5 goals, 4 assists) in ISL 2021-22.





Angulo the king inside the box



Interestingly, all of Angulo's goals have come from inside the box, making him the top scorer for goals from inside the box, this season. Two out of seven goals have been penalties. His box play can also be attributed to the number of shots he has taken.

Out of the total nineteen shots which he has taken this season, eighteen have come from inside the box and no player has taken more shots from inside the box this season.





Offensive versatility



However, it's not only his goal scoring record that makes him such a big threat to the opposition. The Spanish forward created only 4 chances last season, with zero assists whereas he has already doubled that number this season with 8 chances created and 2 assists and we are not even at the halfway mark.

Igor Angulo's shooting accuracy of 63.15% is also the highest among players who have attempted more than 10 shots this season. These stats are mouth-watering for any player and Odisha's FC defenders will have to be at their best to stop the 'King of the Box'.

Meanwhile, Angulo's eyes will surely be on Ogbeche's tally as he chases his second successive golden boot in the Indian Super League.