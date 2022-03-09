ISL 2021-22: "I did not give up and kept pushing which got me here," says Daniel Chima

Throughout the history of the Indian Super League, one thing has been always constant, the comebacks. Daniel Chima Chukwu once again proved this. The Nigerian had a rough start to his ISL career with SC East Bengal. However, a change of club in the January transfer window worked wonders for him. Chima played a pivotal part in Jamshedpur FC's Shield winning campaign and established himself.

In an interview after his splendid comeback, Daniel Chima Chukwu spoke about his journey, his teammates and many more.

Not the best of starts in ISL for you but how has the journey been?

It was a tough beginning for me. But you can see in the end, it is glory for me.

What does the League Shield mean for you?

It shows that when you are at your very low, you should not give up. As a matter of fact, I did not give up and kept pushing which got me here. Anyone can get off their lowest low and make out something from it.

On the goal-scoring partnership with Ritwik Das

It is all about the good connection and friendship and well. We try to talk to each other about how you'd enjoy playing and if you get an understanding, you are good to go. And with him (Ritwik), it is very easy because he is a very cool guy. We play like we're having fun almost every day. It is easier to communicate with him and know what he wants and he knows what I want, so it is a good feeling. I am sure he is going to go far with the way he is playing.

On Coach Owen Coyle

He already knows what I can do. All he needs to do is just get the right people around me to motivate and push me. That is what he did and it is working.