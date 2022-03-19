ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad's road to their first ever finals

Hyderabad FC have reached the final for the first time in the Indian Super League history. They reached the semi-finals after finishing second in the table with 38 points from 20 matches. This is the Nizam's highest-ever finish in the league stage in their short history in the Indian top tiers.



The Manolo Marquez managed side has won 12 matches this season. Hyderabad started the season with a loss against Chennaiyin. Following that, they went on an 8 match unbeaten run (4 wins and 4 draws). This run was ended by Kerala Blasters in their 10th match of the league stage.

In the second half of the league stage, Hyderabad won 7, drew 1, and lost 2 of their final 10 matches to finish 2nd in the table and qualify for the semis. They spent 38 days on top of the table during the league stage. Only Mumbai City has spent more time in 1st place this season than Hyderabad.

Semis against Mariners

In the semi-finals, Hyderabad beat ATK Mohun Bagan comprehensively in the first leg (3-1) before losing 1-0 in the second leg. They went through with an aggregate score of 3-2.

ATK Mohun Bagan dominated in the second leg and took 28 shots against Hyderabad. With the help of Kattimani's fine goalkeeping and some poor finishing from the Mariners, Hyderabad held on and reached the final.

Incredible attacking threat

Hyderabad have reached the final on the back of their incredible attacking performances. They have scored 46 goals, the second-most by a team in ISL this season. 11 different players have found the back of the net this season and 16 different players have provided an assist.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been sensational for Hyderabad this season. The Nigerian is the current all-time top scorer of the League. With 18 goals in his 19 matches for Hyderabad so far Ogbeche is also this season's He became the first player to score a hat-trick for HFC in the Hero ISL after scoring 3 goals against SC East Bengal.



