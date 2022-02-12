ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad announces departure of Edu Garcia

In very shocking news, Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC have announced the mutual termination of Edu Garcia on Saturday. The midfielder has returned to his hometown for urgent personal reasons.

"Hyderabad FC can confirm that the club has agreed with Edu Garcia to a mutual termination of the midfielder's contract. The Spaniard has returned to his hometown for urgent personal reasons." the press release reads.

After a decent last season with ATK Mohun Bagan, Edu Garcia signed for Hyderabad FC at the start of the season. The midfielder featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez's men. In total Edu has appeared in 58 matches. the star attacking midfielder has netted fourteen goals and provided eleven assists. he was part of ATK's title-winning team in 2020.

The Nizams are currently sitting at the top of the ISL table with twenty-nine points from sixteen matches and are chasing their maiden ISL title. With the sudden departure of Edu, they suffered a setback.