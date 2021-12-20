ISL 2021-22: FC Goa are all set to appoint their new Head Coach

FC Goa are all set to appoint their new Head Coach. As it stands, The Bridge understands Derrick Pereira has emerged as the leading candidate to take the role. The veteran is already serving the club as their technical director.

FC Goa started their Indian Super League 2021-22 season with three back to back losses. But they turned their fortune soon. The Gaurs went on to win the next two matches before drawing with Hyderabad FC in their last match. At that moment it seemed like everything was going on the track for the Gaurs and they were going to chase for another playoffs appearance. But something else was awaiting them soon.

Juan Ferrando's sudden decision to trigger his release clause came as a shock to the club. But importantly for Goa, they didn't waste any time and appointed assistant coach Clifford Miranda as the interim Head Coach to stable the ship. The club then started their hunt to find Juan's permanent successor. Earlier the TOI reported Derrick Pereira and Angel Viadero has been shortlisted for the job.



Derrick Pereira began his coaching career with the U-19 team of Salgaocar. He then took charge of Vasco where he stayed for 5 seasons. In 2005 the former Indian International joined Mahindra United. In his 4 year spell at the club, Mahindra lifted the National League once, Fed Cup once and IFA Shield twice. After leaving the club in2009, Derrick plied his trade in Pune FC, Salgaocar, Shivajians, Churchill Brothers.



In 2017 Derrick Pereira was appointed as the Head Coach of FC Goa's Reserve team. The next year, the club promoted him as the Technical Director. After Sergio Lobera's sudden exit from the club, along with Clifford Miranda, the veteran took charge of FC Goa's senior team.

Derrick who has worked for the Gaurs knows the philosophy of the club, is a very suited candidate to be a permanent replacement of the Spaniard.