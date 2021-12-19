Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa all set to appoint Clifford Miranda as the interim Head Coach

Clifford Miranda to replace Juan Ferrando as interim head coach

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa all set to appoint Clifford Miranda as the interim Head Coach
X

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa all set to appoint Clifford Miranda as the interim Head Coach

By

Archan Mukherjee

Updated: 2021-12-19T17:33:59+05:30

FC Goa is set to name Clifford Miranda as the interim manager after Spanish manager Juan Ferrando Fenoll triggered his release clause to join ATK Mohun Bagan FC. FC Goa President Akshay Tandon confirms that his departure came as shocking news to everyone at FC Goa as they got to know about it through Ferrando only this morning.

Ferrando left his manager's post at Goa following a string of poor results in the opening Indian Super League matches - a run that sees the Gaurs at the seventh position of the table with seven points from six games. They were supposed to be one of the contenders for the title this season but are already eight points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.

Clifford Miranda, who was one of the assistant coaches of Goa, will be the interim manager. It is understood that there will be an announcement from the club very soon. The club believes that the team can deliver a vast improvement in the upcoming fixtures and
"this scenario will only make us stronger"
The 40-year-old Spanish guided FC Goa to the playoffs in his first season in charge. During his tenure, the club also took part in the group stages of the AFC Champions League where they managed to get three points from six games. Juan's well-drilled team have also clinched the Durand Cup in their maiden appearance earlier this season. Ferrando leaves Goa with a win percentage of 38.5% from 39 games across all competitions.

Juan Ferrando will now replace Antonio Lopez Habas and take over at ATK Mohun Bagan after the former stepped down from the managerial role at ATKMB yesterday.

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League FC Goa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X