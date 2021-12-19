Football
ISL 2021-22: FC Goa all set to appoint Clifford Miranda as the interim Head Coach
Clifford Miranda to replace Juan Ferrando as interim head coach
FC Goa is set to name Clifford Miranda as the interim manager after Spanish manager Juan Ferrando Fenoll triggered his release clause to join ATK Mohun Bagan FC. FC Goa President Akshay Tandon confirms that his departure came as shocking news to everyone at FC Goa as they got to know about it through Ferrando only this morning.
Ferrando left his manager's post at Goa following a string of poor results in the opening Indian Super League matches - a run that sees the Gaurs at the seventh position of the table with seven points from six games. They were supposed to be one of the contenders for the title this season but are already eight points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.
Juan Ferrando will now replace Antonio Lopez Habas and take over at ATK Mohun Bagan after the former stepped down from the managerial role at ATKMB yesterday.