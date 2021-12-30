ISL 2021-22: ''Every goal we score is important'' claims ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan secured a 2-1 win over Ferrando's former club FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2021-22.



Liston Colaco opened the scoring for the Kolkata Giants in the 23rd minute with a spectacular strike. Former FC Goa man Hugo Boumous dropped another outstanding performance the night. He even set up Roy Krishna for the second goal of the night. However, Jorge Ortiz pulled one back for the Gaurs in the 81st minute.



Juan Ferrando was high in spirit as he spoke to the media after the FC Goa win. Check what he had to say:

On his feelings regarding the game



Juan Ferrando made a move to ATKMB from FC Goa in the middle of the season. Having the Gaurs on the other side stirred up some nostalgic feelings for him. Talking about them Ferrando said, "There's fifty percent I'm feeling happy because our team ATK Mohun Bagan got three points, but it's normal. And a part of me is upset because I know the opponent. I do not like when FC Goa loses. But I'm a professional coach. I'm thinking about football."



On Liston Colaco's goal

Liston Colaco scored the opener for ATKMB against FC Goa. As outstanding as the goal was, Colaco became the top Indian goalscorer with it. Speaking on the goal, the boss said, " I think every goal is important for the club. Our target is to score in the last part of the game with our attack and we need to improve a lot. But every goal is important because every goal is a great opportunity to get three points."



ATKMB were in the bottom half and after Ferrando's arrival, they are right now at the third spot. Resonating his feeling about the success, the gaffer said, " We'll see. I think it is good, but our focus is to prepare for the next game and forget the extra things just focus on the Hyderabad FC game. "



On coordinating with the team midseason

Making a move from rivals midseason, it's evident that it will be difficult for the coach to gel with the players. When asked about it, Ferrando said " When you have the fresh season, it's perfect. You have time. Maybe you need double sessions, you stop the training and continue working one hour more. When you are in this moment, you know that some players are at risk of injuries."



Adding to that, he spoke about what made it easy for him to get with the squad, "There are a lot of problems, but I'm happy because the coaching staff and the rest of the club try to help me a lot. Also, most important, players want to work in this style and methodology, for me, it's a pleasure."

