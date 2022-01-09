The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim played host to the iconic Indian Super League battle between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, as this fixture became the most played fixture in ISL history.

In what has been a frustrating season so far, the Gaurs have finally ended a four-game winless streak to stay in contention for the playoffs. The Derrick Pereira managed side bagged home a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

FC Goa will once again turn to their talismanic skipper Edu Bedia for inspiration as they look to keep an eye on winning ways. The Bridge thus decodes the Gaur's skipper.

For 4 of the last 5 seasons, Edu Bedia has occupied one of the top two spots in the "Passes" category. An achievement that is a testament to the skill, ability, and consistency of the Spaniard.

The only player who comes close to Edu is his former midfield partner Ahmed Jahouh, who has been either 1st or 2nd in the "Passes" category for each of the last 5 seasons. And, it has been nothing different so far this season with Jahouh and Bedia at first and second respectively.



Being a central defensive midfielder, Edu Bedia has been instrumental over the years in implementing FC Goa's possession-based style of play. That is reflected in his possession statistics, be it short passes or long passes, ground passes or chipped passes, in the opponent's half or in his own half, Edu Bedia is always there.

Whatever FC Goa does, goes through their midfield maestro. His passing accuracy in his own half is 90%, one of the highest in the league. In the opposition's half, where it is generally tougher to play passes with spaces being closed down, Bedia averages a passing accuracy of 78% and an overall passing accuracy of 85%.

With Brandon Fernandes out injured, the FC Goa captain is now on set-piece duties and has recently scored an Olympic goal against Kerala Blasters FC. He is good with his head as well.

He headed in from a Brandon free-kick against Persepolis, scoring FC Goa's first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League. Although he is not a ball carrier, he can do that when asked of him with 33% of his dribbles being successful.

Being a defensive midfielder, one of Edu's main tasks is to act as a shield in front of the defense. He has done that quite ably, winning about 59% of his total duels. Being good in the air, he won 64% of his aerial duels. He also won about 57% of his ground duels, which thus makes him an all-around midfielder and a great asset to his team.



Despite going through a tough season, Edu Bedia hasn't let his levels drop, inspiring his teammates in these tough times. We have seen him take responsibility on his own shoulders, trying everything he can to help his team. And this is the attitude his fans adore. Edu Bedia will be one of FC Goa's key players when they face the next opponents, as he has been for the past five seasons.

