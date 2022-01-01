Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC has completed the transfer of Indian defender Sajid Dhot from Odisha FC as The Bridge can exclusively confirm. The 24 years old stopper has penned in a contract with the Marina Machans that will keep him at the club till the end of the season.

Chennaiyin had a good start in Indian Super League 2021-22 season under new coach Bozidar Bandovic. They are currently sixth in the league table with 11 points from 7 matches.

Though the Marina Machans had maintained a good defensive shape at the back. They were lacking depth in their indigenous defensive department. Thus were looking at options to bolster their backline.



Odisha FC handed Sajid a two-year extension last season. Last season Sajid started six matches for the Kalinga Warriors and was a regular in the bench. But the promising defender failed to make it into the final squad of Kiko Ramirez as he has not played a single game this season. Thus it seems the Punjab-born lad has now changed his mind to make a move after not being on Odisha's priority.

Mohd Sajid Dhot started his career with the Chandigarh Football Academy. In 2015-16 he joined DSK Shivajians. The versatile defender was with Delhi Dynamos FC for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, making 13 appearances for them in the ISL. Playing in Odisha FC colors in Dhot has made a total of te appearances.

Considered one of the promising defenders of the country Dhot comes with the versatility to play in all defensive positions. Thus his inclusion will surely add options to CFC boss Bozidar Bancovic in his quest for silverware. Dhot's physicality will be an added feature for the Chennaiyin defense that eys to maintain a strong shield at the back.



