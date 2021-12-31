Nerijus Valskis all set to make a return to Chennaiyin FC as The Bridge can exclusively confirm. The Lithuanian striker will join the southern side on a free transfer in the January window.



Chennai had a good start in Indian Super League 2021-22 season under new coach Bozidar Bandovic. They are currently sixth in the league table with 11 points from 7 matches.

Though the Marina Machans had maintained a good defensive shape at the back. Their attacking woes due to Crivellaro's absence cost a lot. The Brazillian forward was out of the league in November after suffering a muscle blow. Initially, the medical team expected the attacking midfielder to return after four weeks of rehab. But now it seems the midfielder will be ruled out of the season.

The CFC think tank were looking for a replacement in their attacking third. Sources close to the development confirmed Bridge that the Marina Machans have already agreed on terms with Valskis for a free transfer from Jamshedpur this winter window.



The experienced talisman had proved his trades in CFC before. It is with Chennai that the 34 years-old striker marked his debut in the ISL. During his tenure under head coach Owen Coyle Valskis scored 15 goals for the Marina Machans and went on to bag the league's top scorer award. Later it was in the summer window of 2019 when Valskis made a move to Jamshedpur FC along with gaffer Owen Coyle.

But recently the striker has faced issues with his injury and thus struggled to bag start for the men of the steel. Thus this move will surely come up with chances for him to put on his shooting boots.