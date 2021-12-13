Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare is looking for a possible return to Indian Super League in the upcoming winter window as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.



Bright joined SC East Bengal in the January transfer window last season. It was Liverpool legend and the then SCEB coach Robbie Fowler who convinced the Nigerian to make a move to India. He joined the Red and Golds in a time when the whole squad was struggling to recover their attacking and goal-scoring woes.

Bright in ISL 2020-21

After his arrival, the Kolkata giants recovered a bit but couldn't show up a promising display as they ended the season 9th in the league table. It was after this move that the Robbie Fowler managed side earned their first victory of the season.

SC East Bengal ended the season with 17 points from 12 matches. They won just three matches in the whole season. Though it was all pale for the Red and Golds, Bright Enobakhare didn't fail to make his sheer display of class and capabilities.

For 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 unbelievable 40-yard run and a dazzling finish, @sc_eastbengal's Bright Enobakhare takes home Round 🔟's Fans' Goal of the Week honours 👏#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/8jC3twdeg1 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 13, 2021

The striker scored three goals and assisted once in his twelve starts for the Kolkata giants. The skillset that he came with was surely one of the bests in the league. It was evident that adding a player like Bright in a well-balanced side will ensure a lot of attacking sharpness to any team.



At the start of this season, Bright was convinced to extend his stay at SC East Bengal. But things took a turn when the SCEB management failed to sign players due to the ongoing feud between Shree Cement and the East Bengal club officials. The saga of dialogues delayed the whole process leaving no option for Bright but to choose an overseas move. It surely is one of the many harms done to the century-old club's squad building due to the long-lasting feud.

Transfer Mantra

Currently, the Red and Golds are still searching for their first victory of the season as they stand last in the league table with just 3 points from 6 matches. The Manolo Diaz managed side has suffered vehemently both in their offensive and defensive departments. Thus they need a major overhaul in their squad in the winter window. The SCEB think-tank has already started their search for possible replacements and Bright Enobakhare tops their list. The addition of the former U23 Nigerian international will surely bring a solution to the sides' attacking inefficiencies.

The former Wolves forward is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Coventry FC last month. Thus the SCEB think tank is in talks with the forward as they hope to resolve their ongoing offensive woes. Sources close to the development confirmed Bridge that the Nigerian has shown his interest in returning to ISL but is yet to decide on his future. As he is currently negotiating with the Kolkata side regarding his wages.

