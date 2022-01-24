Bartholomew Ogbeche is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. After the brace against SC East Bengal, the 37-year-old Nigerian striker has now scored 12 goals from 11 games this season. The Spanish striker Aridane Santana is now second on the list with 10 goals from 18 matches for the Nizams.

During his time at Mumbai City FC, Ogbeche scored just 8 goals from 20 matches. But in this season, Ogbeche is on a high goal-scoring form. Ogbeche never forgets to take his scoring boots with him to every club he played in the ISL.

Along with Hyderabad FC, the Nigerian is also the all-time top scorer of Northeast United, Kerala Blasters with 12 goals from 17 matches and 15 goals from 16 matches respectively. The former Champion is now third in the all-time top goal scorer in the league with 45 goals.

Bartholomew Ogbeche was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in 1999 to their youth team. He made his debut for the PSG senior squad when he was 16 in the 2001-02 season. He was also called up by the Nigerian national team for the 2002 Korea-Japan world cup at the age of 17. This itself says a different story about one of the bests in the ISL.

