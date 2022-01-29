Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League match, ATK Mohun Bagan will host SC East Bengal at the PJN Stadium, Goa. Follow this space for more updates.
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Full Time
That's the full time whistle of the match. As they say in Kolkata, derby gives birth to star and boy we have found one today. It was a Mohun Bagan academy graduate who was brought on in the second half when they were trailing by a goal, scored with his first touch. Then in the dying minutes of the game, he scored another two and snatched the win away for the Green and Maroon Brigade. Incredible night for the mariners and they have now back to back five Kolkata derbies against their arch rivals.
ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:55 PM GMT
Goal! It's Kiyan Nasiri's night. The boy from the Mohun Bagan academy gets the hattrick after coming on a sub
90+4' Goal! And once again it is Kiyan Nasiri Giri with the strike. A second-half hattrick for Kiyan Nasiri Giri and for the first time in this millennium and Indian player has got a hattrick in the Kolkata derby.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
Goal
90+ 2' Goal. Kiyan Nasiri Giri with his second goal of the night and ATK Mohun Bagan takes the lead in the dying minutes of the derby.
ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
90' Six minutes have been added.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT
89' Another shot from ATK Mohun Bagan and once again it has been blocked.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:46 PM GMT
87' Angousana was in the space and his shot was deflected wide.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:46 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
- 29 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
Off the Line
86' Saved off the line by Hira. Liston had the whole goal there.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 SC East Bengal
