Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-23T22:16:25+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan will face Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium, Goa. For more updates follow the space.

Live Updates

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:46 PM GMT

    ADDED TIME

    45' Two minutes added on at the end of first half.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:44 PM GMT

    43' A bit sloppy football from both the teams.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:41 PM GMT

    SAVED

    38' Liston with a brilliant free-kick but Arshdeep produces an equally brilliant save. ATKMB couldn't capitalize on the following corners. It's all square at the PJN stadium.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:36 PM GMT

    34' Javi whips a lovely ball to Nandha in the left flank. Nandha receives it well and plays it at the far post but Jerry couldn't reach it on time.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:33 PM GMT

    BOOKING

    31' Thoiba receives the first yellow card of the night for a challenge on Deepak Tangri. Meanwhile, the referee has called for the drinks break.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:30 PM GMT

    28' Williams plays a brilliant through ball down the left to Liston. The attempted shot from Liston goes just wide off the target.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:29 PM GMT

    INTERCEPTION

    26' Williams plays a lovely ball for Krishna inside the box. Victor Mongil steps in again and makes the clearance before the ball reaches the Fijian.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:26 PM GMT

    CLOSE!

    24' Liston cuts inside and goes for a curler, but his shot goes just over the bar.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:24 PM GMT

    21' Carl gave away the ball cheaply, Jerry takes it and makes a run towards the goal. His shot took a deflection from Tiri and goes out for a corner. No harm was caused from the set piece.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 23 Jan 2022 4:21 PM GMT

    19' Williams cuts outside and unleashes a shot. His shot took a deflection but Arshdeep was well-aware and makes a comfortable save.

    ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC

    #ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League ATK Mohun Bagan Odisha FC 
