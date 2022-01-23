Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC
In today's Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan will face Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium, Goa. For more updates follow the space.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:46 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
45' Two minutes added on at the end of first half.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:44 PM GMT
43' A bit sloppy football from both the teams.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:41 PM GMT
SAVED
38' Liston with a brilliant free-kick but Arshdeep produces an equally brilliant save. ATKMB couldn't capitalize on the following corners. It's all square at the PJN stadium.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:36 PM GMT
34' Javi whips a lovely ball to Nandha in the left flank. Nandha receives it well and plays it at the far post but Jerry couldn't reach it on time.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:33 PM GMT
BOOKING
31' Thoiba receives the first yellow card of the night for a challenge on Deepak Tangri. Meanwhile, the referee has called for the drinks break.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:30 PM GMT
28' Williams plays a brilliant through ball down the left to Liston. The attempted shot from Liston goes just wide off the target.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:29 PM GMT
INTERCEPTION
26' Williams plays a lovely ball for Krishna inside the box. Victor Mongil steps in again and makes the clearance before the ball reaches the Fijian.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:26 PM GMT
CLOSE!
24' Liston cuts inside and goes for a curler, but his shot goes just over the bar.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:24 PM GMT
21' Carl gave away the ball cheaply, Jerry takes it and makes a run towards the goal. His shot took a deflection from Tiri and goes out for a corner. No harm was caused from the set piece.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Jan 2022 4:21 PM GMT
19' Williams cuts outside and unleashes a shot. His shot took a deflection but Arshdeep was well-aware and makes a comfortable save.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC 0-0 Odisha FC
#ATKMBOFC #ISL #LetsFootball