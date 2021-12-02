ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Highlights

When both the last season's ISL finalists ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC faced each other in an exciting Indian Super League match, It was expected to be a competitive encounter. But the results came up with a different story. As Antonio Habas faced his biggest ever ISL defeat with Mumbai City bagging home a thrashing 5-1 win.

From the first minute itself, Mumbai City FC started to dominate the game and never looked back. ATK Mohun Bagan was badly outplayed in tactics and strategies. Vikram Partap Singh along with Bipin Singh starred as their side grabbed 3 points from this crucial fixture. With this win, Mumbai City won consecutive four matches against the Green and Maroon brigade. Watch the highlights for more