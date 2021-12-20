ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan appoints Juan Ferrando as their new head coach

Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan appoints former FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando as their next manager to replace Antonio Lopez Habas. The Calcutta giants continued their poor run of games with a 3 all draw against Bengaluru FC on Thursday. With that draw, ATKMB extended their winless run to 4 games. Antonio Habas expressed his grief by describing the situation, "We lost our identity" after drawing with Blues.

Habas who is also the longest-serving coach in ISL and previously decided to step down from his position as the club announced on Saturday. ATKMB management shortlisted 4 Spaniards for the role of head coach among which Juan Ferrando is now selected to manage the Green and Maroons Brigade.

Formerly, Juan Ferrando was appointed as the head coach of FC Goa on 30th April 2020 to replace Sergio Lobera who went on for the Mumbai City FC job. Fernando did an excellent job in the 2020-21 season as he took the Gaurs to the semifinals of the ISL and later led the team to their first-ever AFC Champions League campaign. Placed in a tough group, FC Goa performed exceptionally and finished 3rd in their group. Captain Edu Bedia headed their only goal of the campaign against Persepolis FC.

Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan's next Head Coach; Via ISL Media

Later in October, Ferrando tasted his first Silverware in India after winning the 130th Durand cup with FC Goa, defeating Mohammedan SC in the final with a scoreline of 1-0. However, this season has not been pleasant for FC Goa as they find themselves at the 8th spot, just below ATKMB with the 7th spot in the points table.

ATKMB management paid the buyout clause in Juan Ferrando's FC Goa contract so that the Spaniard can now come and manage the Mariners. With the appointment of Ferrando, ATKMB will be looking to cause a turnaround and get back to winning ways after a couple of below-average performances. If all goes well, then the former FC Goa gaffer can be seen managing ATKMB from the sidelines on 21st December against North East United FC.







