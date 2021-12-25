Bengaluru FC arguably one of the best Indian clubs of the last decade, is currently going through a rough patch in the Indian Super League. The Blues have won only one match. With just six points in eight matches, they are placed tenth in the league table.

Ashique with the Blues

Just like Bengaluru, their talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri is also going through a struggling phase. The Indian captain has failed to score a goal and struggled to bag a start in the first eleven in the last couple of matches.

However, we have witnessed some positives on the side too. Ashique Kurunian who was mostly played in the left-back position, after joining Bengaluru has finally got his preferable position in the left-wing. Since getting back to his natural position, the Indian international has delivered some good performances and once again his value in the transfer market has gone up.

Kerala's Interest

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC has shown interest in the winger and has enquired about his availability to Bengaluru FC, The Bridge can exclusively confirm. After a lot of seasons, the Blasters are finally displaying a great performance on the field. Since losing their first match of the season, Kerala is undefeated in their last six matches. The Tuskers have garnered twelve points from seven matches and are now currently sitting at the fourth position in the table. At this moment, the Blasters are clearly looking like a title contender. And to get their chances high, the Kerala-based ISL club is looking to strengthen their squad.

Transfer Tale



As it stands, the interest in the Indian international from Kerala Blasters is very genuine and the club is trying to bolster their squad. However, Ashique still has more than a year left in his Bengaluru FC contract and it will be an uphill task for Kerala to lure him out from the Blues. Currently, Bengaluru FC is very happy with their winger and has no intention to sell him.

Looking at the current situation, The Bridge understands that Ashique Kurunian is staying with Bengaluru FC if Kerala Blasters doesn't pitch in a very big amount of transfer fee.