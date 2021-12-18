ISL 2021-22: Antonio Habas steps down from ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Lopez Habas' stint at the ATK Mohun Bagan FC comes to end after the Spaniard steps down from the Head Coach position from the club.

The Mariners started the current Indian Super League season with two wins and seemed quite a sharp side at the early stages. But their drubbing 5-1 loss against Mumbai City FC changed the course.



The Green and Maroon Brigade remained winless in the last four matches and whatever they were trying was not going in their way. To describe the situation, Habas said, "It's clear. We lost our identity."

With such a star-studded team, the pressure was already piling on the Spaniard and the whole ATK Mohun Bagan side. It seems, as a result, the Spaniard has now decided to step down from his post.



Arguably the most successful manager of the Indian Super League, Habas was brought in by erstwhile ATK back in 2014. In his debut season in India, the Spaniard won the first-ever ISL by defeating Kerala Blasters in the final. In the following year, Habas reached the semi-finals with ATK but was unfortunately knocked out by Chennaiyin FC.

In May 2019, Habas came back for his second stint in ATK. Habas helped ATK to build a formidable side. Although ATK missed the league by a whisker, the Kolkata franchise lifted the ISL after defeating Chennaiyin FC in the finals. Antonio Lopez Habas became the first manager to lift the coveted trophy twice.



After the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan back in 2020, Antonio Lopez Habas was given the Head Coach role for ATK Mohun Bagan. In his first season with the Mariners, he came very close to winning both the league championship and ISL. But unfortunately, they fell short to Mumbai on both occasions.

Manuel Cascalana who is the assistant coach of ATK Mohun Bagan will be the interim Coach.