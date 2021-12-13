ISL 2021-22: AIFF disciplinary committee suspends FC Goa forward

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' during an Indian Super League 2021-22 match.

The incident occurred during the match against Bengaluru FC on 11th December. Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given time till 15th December to submit a reply.



After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on 18th December.

