Female Iranian footballer accused of being a man

In a very bizarre incident, Jordan Football Association has asked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to start an official investigation on Iranian women's team goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei, after accusing her of being a man. Iran on the other hand denied everything and suspected foul play from Jordan.

Recently Iran qualified for their first-ever AFC Women's Asian Cup after knocking out Jordan 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Koudaei, who was one of the protagonists of Iran's successful AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign, made two brilliant saves against Jordan and kept Iran in the game.

On Sunday, Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali Bin AL-Hussein tweeted a letter, where he requested "a gender verification check" on the Iranian shot-stopper, accusing her of being a man. He further added that it is a "very serious issue if true".

No relevance to previous tweets but it's a very serious issue if true. Please wake up @theafcdotcom pic.twitter.com/egk678CXCX — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) November 13, 2021

The serious allegations from Ali Bin Al- Hussein was then slammed down by the Iran team's selector, Maryam Irandoost,

In an interview, Irandoost explained, "The medical staff has carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry." She further added, "We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time."

Irandoost also alleged Jordan for using this ploy to cover up their hard loss. "These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team," she said.

She went on saying, "The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favorite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretenses and to escape responsibility for this failure."

The Iranian team will take part in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is scheduled for the next January in India.