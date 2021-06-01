International Sex Workers Day: A tribute to Smarajit Jana who helped children of sex workers via football

Sex Workers are one of the most exploited people across the globe. They receive little to no respect just because of their profession and are treated in the most inhumane way possible.



The International Sex Workers Day was started as a result of this exploitation to draw the attention of the world to the way sex workers live and are treated. It was first celebrated on 2nd June 1975 and has since been celebrated annually on the same day.

Sex workers being exploited to the fullest by people is nothing new in India. It has been happening for years in the country and not many have tried to bring forth any reforms.

But, the one name which stands out for his works towards the upliftment of sex workers is Dr. Smarajit Jana, who passed away last month in Kolkata.

Dr. Jana established the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Samiti – a collective of around 65,000 sex-workers in the state of West Bengal. The Samiti was established in the year 1992 in Sonagachi, the largest red-light district in Kolkata.



