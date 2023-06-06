Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, Indian Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

﻿The third edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup will start in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha from 9th June, 2023. Started back in 2018, the inaugural edition was won by India, while the second edition, in 2019, was clinched by North Korea.

The tournament is making a return after four years due to Covid-19 pandemic as Mongolia, Lebanon, and Vanuatu get ready to take part in this edition alongside the Blue Tigers.

The matches will be played in a round-robin format, at the end of which the top two teams will fight it out in the final to clinch the coveted trophy.

Indian Squad



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Schedule

S.NO Date Fixture Time ( IST) 1 Friday, 9 June 2023 India vs Mongolia 19:30 pm 2 Monday, 12 June 2023 Vanuatu vs India 19:30 pm 3 Thursday, 15 June 2023 India vs Lebanon 19:30pm 4 Sunday, 18 June 2023 Final 19:30 pm

Where to Watch?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Live Stream

The Hero Continental Cup 2023 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and on the Jio TV app.











