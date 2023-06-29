Inter Kashi eyes Hero I-League entry with strong European backing

A new football club, Inter Kashi, is set to make waves in Indian football as it prepares to bid for entry into the country's second-division league, Hero I-League.

Based in the vibrant city of Varanasi, Inter Kashi has garnered attention not only for its ambitious bid but also for its strong partnerships with top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Inter Escaldes, and FC Andorra, which FC Barcelona legend Gerard Pique owns.

Inter Kashi has its sights firmly set on competing at the highest level in India. While they have yet to secure the bid for direct corporate entry into the prestigious Hero I-League, the club's aspirations remain undeterred. They are eagerly preparing to submit their bid, armed with a solid foundation and strong European connections.

The club has appointed Carlos Santamarina as the coach who has coached Jamshedpur FC in the past and comes with a plethora of experience. This strategic move underlines Inter Kashi's determination to establish itself as a force in Indian football right from the outset.

🚨 | OFFICIAL ☑️ : Ex JFC coach Carlos Santamarina has been announced as the head coach of Inter Kashi. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/KGxAvQ7GOU — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 29, 2023

What truly distinguishes Inter Kashi, however, is its robust European backing. The collaboration with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, a powerhouse in European football with a rich history in the UEFA Champions League, is particularly noteworthy.



Furthermore, Inter Kashi has forged alliances with Inter Escaldes, a team competing in the UEFA Conference League, and FC Andorra, a club owned by the esteemed Gerard Piqué. These partnerships symbolize the club's dedication to leveraging European expertise and creating a unique footballing environment in India.

In addition to the European powerhouses, the club has also partnered up with the RDB group from Kolkata.

As Inter Kashi prepares to submit their bid for the Hero I-League, excitement builds among football enthusiasts in Varanasi and throughout Uttar Pradesh. The club's determination to compete at the highest level, coupled with its strong European connections, signifies a promising future for the sport in the region.