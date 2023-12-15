I-League 2023-24: Inter Kashi beat Delhi FC, Rajasthan United overcome Neroca

In a thrilling day of football action on Friday, December 15, 2023, Inter Kashi reclaimed their winning form with a decisive 2-0 triumph over Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Kalyani Municipal Stadium witnessed an exhilarating seven-goal spectacle as Rajasthan United FC emerged victorious, clinching a nail-biting 4-3 win over NEROCA FC on the same day.

Inter Kashi returned to winning ways with a clear 2-0 victory over Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Carlos Santamarina’s side did all the damage in the first half, racing to a two-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from midfielders Mohammed Asif in the 14th minute and Jordan Lamela in the 36th. Playing out of Kalyani, it was technically Inter Kashi’s first-ever home win in the I-League.

The Spaniard Lamela netted his fourth goal in the I-League to become Inter Kashi’s top-scorer of the season. For 22-year-old Asif, it was his second strike of the campaign after an all-important last-minute equaliser in the draw with Gokulam Kerala on the opening day.



The win, coming on the back of a shock 0-3 loss to bottom dwellers TRAU last Sunday, pushed Inter Kashi to sixth place in the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi FC have now lost two straight matches, failing to score in both games after having netted in each of their first eight games of the season. Yan Law’s side have dropped to the eighth spot, with 13 points from 10 games.

Inter Kashi will now travel to face Aizawl on December 21, while Delhi return to Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Real Kashmir in their last match of the year on December 24.

Rajasthan United beat Neroca FC

A nail-biting seven-goal encounter went the way of Rajasthan United FC as they beat NEROCA FC 4-3 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday, December 15, 2023.



Labelled as a high-stakes clash which could already have implications on the relegation battle in the early part of the season, Rajasthan United got off to a good start with Syed Suhail Pasha putting them ahead mid-way through the first half. While Dario Junior’s own goal restored parity in added time, NEROCA couldn’t even blink before the Desert Warriors struck again, this time through Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Rajasthan United’s top-scorer of the season, Richardson Kwaku Denzell added two more goals either side of an Ansumana Kromah strike for NEROCA. Late on, Lourembam David Singh reduced the deficit with the Orange Brigade’s third goal of the match and his second of the season.

The defeat saw NEROCA slip to 11th spot and into the drop zone despite being above Namdhari FC, who have relegation immunity. Ending their five-game winless run, Rajasthan United moved up to 10th place with nine points from 10 games.

Rajasthan United will hope to repeat this performance when they face another Imphal side TRAU FC on December 22 in another significant battle to beat the drop. NEROCA, meanwhile, will end their year travelling across town to take on league leaders Mohammedan Sporting in Naihati on December 24.