Inter Kashi announces first Women's Team squad on Women's Day

Marking a significant milestone in their footballing journey, Inter Kashi has announced the first ever squad of their women's football team, The Visalakshis, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The team is set to compete in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2, with aspirations to make a strong impact and ultimately push for promotion to the top division.

Inter Kashi, a club that currently competes in the I-League, has already been making waves in men's football. However, taking a monumental step toward promoting women's football, the club has now entered the women's game by assembling a strong squad for their IWL 2 campaign.

Naming their women's team The Visalakshis, after the powerful Goddess Visalakshi of Varanasi, symbolizes strength, courage, and ambition — all traits that the team aims to embody on the pitch.

Meet the squad

Here is the full squad of 'The Visalakshis' for the upcoming IWL 2 season:

Goalkeepers: Priyanka Sutaria, Niha Deka, Anjali Yadav

Defenders: Nandini Balla, Nim Lhamu Tamang, Naina Mukhija, Tara, Kynrohbaskhem Shylla, Baiahunshisha Lyngdoh Nongri, Mallikka Mandal, Chingakham Alina, Moirangthem Roshibina Chanu, Preeti Yadav, Sandhya Rai, Anjali Patel

Midfielders: Alisha Lyngdoh, Eiladki Ksoo, Gamage Megan Leah Silva, Divya Basantani, Fatima Braganza, Mithila Ramani, Anchal Patel, Muskan Khan, Chandani Patel

Forwards: Sultana MS, Naorem Henrita Devi, Muriel Adam, Amrita Sharma, Clea Abigail Colaco

With a fresh squad and high ambitions, Inter Kashi is setting its sights on securing a spot in the IWL soon.

Inter Kashi is currently playing in the I-League and is also aiming for a promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) on the men's side. Now, with The Visalakshis taking the field, the club is simultaneously working toward becoming a powerhouse in women's football as well.