Indian Women's League: Kickstart FC down Odisha Police, jump to third place

Kickstart FC struck twice in the space of two minutes to beat Odisha Police 2-0 and close in on leaders Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League on Monday.

Both the teams failed to make any decisive move to settle for a goalless first-half at the Capital Ground.

Irom Prameshwori Devi (53th) finally broke the stalemate, before Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu completed the tally minutes later.

— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 2, 2022

The Karnataka outfit now are three points shy of leaders Gokulam Kerala (15 points) at third spot, while Sethu, Madurai are on second spot with a match in hand.



At the Seventh Batallion ground, Manisha struck a brace (10th, 89th), while Nisha scored in the second-half as ARA FC completed a one-sided 3-0 win over bottom-placed Hans Women's FC.

ARA FC now have six points from five matches to jump to seventh spot in the 12-team table.