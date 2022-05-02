CWG Begin In
Football

Indian Women's League: Kickstart FC down Odisha Police, jump to third place

The Karnataka outfit now are three points shy of leaders Gokulam Kerala at third spot, while Sethu, Madurai are on second spot

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police IWL
Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police (Source: Indian Football Team/Twitter)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-05-02T21:11:14+05:30

Kickstart FC struck twice in the space of two minutes to beat Odisha Police 2-0 and close in on leaders Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League on Monday.

Both the teams failed to make any decisive move to settle for a goalless first-half at the Capital Ground.

Irom Prameshwori Devi (53th) finally broke the stalemate, before Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu completed the tally minutes later.

The Karnataka outfit now are three points shy of leaders Gokulam Kerala (15 points) at third spot, while Sethu, Madurai are on second spot with a match in hand.

At the Seventh Batallion ground, Manisha struck a brace (10th, 89th), while Nisha scored in the second-half as ARA FC completed a one-sided 3-0 win over bottom-placed Hans Women's FC.

ARA FC now have six points from five matches to jump to seventh spot in the 12-team table.

IWL - Football Football 
