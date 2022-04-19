Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Indian Women's League LIVE: Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC- Blog, Updates, Scores, Updates
Follow us for live updates of matches on Day 3 of the Indian Women's League
Match 3 on Day 1 of the Indian Women's League is set to take place today between Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC.
The Capital Ground will play host to both the teams in Bhubaneshwar,Odisha. Pifa Sport lost their opening game 1-3 to Kickstart FC and will be looking to get back to winning ways today. Hans Fc is set to play its first match of the tournament today.
Join us at 3:30 pm IST and follow us for live updates
Live Updates
- 19 April 2022 9:01 AM GMT
Hello and welcome!
We are all set to witness the IWL matches for Day 3 of this blockbuster event. The Bridge will bring you live updates from the match between Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC. Do stay tuned as we are set to begin at 3:30 pm IST.
