CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Indian Women's League LIVE: Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC- Blog, Updates, Scores, Updates

Follow us for live updates of matches on Day 3 of the Indian Women's League

Indian Womens League LIVE: Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC- Blog, Updates, Scores, Updates
X
By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-04-19T14:31:22+05:30

Match 3 on Day 1 of the Indian Women's League is set to take place today between Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC.

The Capital Ground will play host to both the teams in Bhubaneshwar,Odisha. Pifa Sport lost their opening game 1-3 to Kickstart FC and will be looking to get back to winning ways today. Hans Fc is set to play its first match of the tournament today.

Join us at 3:30 pm IST and follow us for live updates


Live Updates

  • 19 April 2022 9:01 AM GMT

    Hello and welcome!

    We are all set to witness the IWL matches for Day 3 of this blockbuster event. The Bridge will bring you live updates from the match between Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC. Do stay tuned as we are set to begin at 3:30 pm IST. 


Women Women in Sports Women's Football Indian Women's League Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X