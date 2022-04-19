Indian Women's League LIVE: Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC- Blog, Updates, Scores, Updates

Match 3 on Day 1 of the Indian Women's League is set to take place today between Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC.

The Capital Ground will play host to both the teams in Bhubaneshwar,Odisha. Pifa Sport lost their opening game 1-3 to Kickstart FC and will be looking to get back to winning ways today. Hans Fc is set to play its first match of the tournament today.

Join us at 3:30 pm IST and follow us for live updates




