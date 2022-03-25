Indian women's football team to face Jordan and Egypt in a tri-nation friendly

The Indian women's football team will be participating in a three-way friendly tournament with Jordan and Egypt teams.

The tournament will be organized by The Jordan Football Association from April 5 to 11, at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.

Our Senior Women's National team will be participating in a tri-nation friendly tournament between India, Jordan and Egypt, organised by @JordanFA from April 5-11. https://t.co/dAnA6dtGjk#IndianFootball #WomensFootball — Jeni (@JenishaRani) March 25, 2022

The Blue Tigresses led by coach Thomas Dennerby will face host Jordan on April 8.



This tri-nation tournament will be India's first outing after the Asian Cup, where India had to withdraw from the major event after playing just one match, due to positive Covid-19 cases in the team.

It is noteworthy that the tournament is being held within the approved FIFA days, which allows for the invitation of professional players abroad to participate with the national team.

The Indian team is currently set to assemble for a training camp in Goa, where they will camp from March 28 to April 3.