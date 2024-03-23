IWL title race set for a photo finish as Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC vie for glory

As the curtains draw close on the Indian Women's League 2023-24 season, anticipation reaches a fever pitch with two titans poised for a thrilling finale.

Odisha FC and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC gear up for decisive clashes against Kickstart FC and East Bengal FC, respectively, in what promises to be a nail-biting photo finish.

Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar sees Odisha FC aiming to clinch the coveted title against Kickstart FC, while Gokulam Kerala FC takes on East Bengal FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, with both matches set to kickoff at 3:30 pm.

With Odisha FC leading the league table with 28 points, closely trailed by Gokulam Kerala FC with 26 points, the championship title hangs in the balance, with head-to-head results serving as the ultimate tiebreaker. As both teams approach the final matchday of the IWL season 2023-24, Gokulam needs a victory against East Bengal FC and hope for Odisha FC to lose, while Odisha needs just a draw to clinch the coveted title.



The Juggernauts has the upper hand in case of a tiebreaker with a 2-0 victory in their initial meeting at Kozhikode, Gokulam Kerala FC managed a 2-1 win in the away match.

As both teams prepare for their respective battles, the stage is set for an electrifying conclusion to what has been a riveting season, marked by intense competition and a surge in viewership.

Where to watch?

The matches will be streamed live on 'Indian Football Team' YouTube channel.