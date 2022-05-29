Indian Women's League 2022: Bext XI from the season

The sixth edition of the Indian Women's League concluded with Gokulam Kerala FC retaining their title. The key to Gokulam's success lay in the dominant performance of the whole unit. The outfit scored 69 goals conceding only 4 while maintaining seven clean sheets. While Gokulam bagged the title of being the best team in the tournament, we at The Bridge picked out a XI that outshone others in the tournament and impressed fans as well as scouts.

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, playing for Kickstart FC, won the "𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿" award for keeping as many as 8️⃣ clean sheets and effecting numerous saves in the #HeroIWL.



She is one of the goalkeepers of the Indian Women's #Football Team.



Many Congratulations! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cA3OEY9XhW — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 27, 2022

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (Goalkeeper, Kickstart FC): Being awarded the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, Linthoingambi delivered a strong performance with players like Manisha Kalyan, Apurba Narzary, and Elshaddai on the opponent side. The player made over 20 saves in 11 appearances keeping eight clean sheets while conceding only eight at the same time.



Dalima Chhiber (Defender, Gokulam Kerala FC): Gokulam Kerala FC conceded the least goals in the tournament. Conceding only four goals in 11 appearances is a commendable job and Dalima Chhiber deserves huge credit for putting her body on the line in maintaining the huge goal difference. Chibber provided some important assists as well.

Ritu Rani (Defender, Gokulam Kerala FC): Forming the formidable duo with Chibber, Ritu Rani has proved beneficial to the team as she stood stout in the heart of the Gokulam Kerala FC defence keeping attacks at bay while letting Chibber and Ashalata Devi move upfront in helping the attack.

Sweety Devi (Defender, Kickstart FC): Coming in third behind Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala FC, Kickstart FC had a very stable campaign. Being the team with the most clean sheets, the defensive strength of the team was pivoted around Sweety Devi who is becoming a perfect partner for Ashalata Devi in the national feat. The young defender has a conceding rate of only 0.72 while making some crucial clearances in averting the danger for her side.

Ashalata Devi (Defender, Gokulam Kerala FC): Ashalata Devi orchestrated Gokulam Kerala FC's comeback against Sethu FC in the ultimate title-deciding encounter with a much-needed equaliser. With a conceding rate as low as only 0.36, Ashalata Devi justified being one of the finest Indian defenders.

Martina Thokchom (Midfielder, Indian Arrows): Although Indian Arrows attained a mid-table finish, the outfit boasted of a strong midfield being pivoted around Martina Thokchom who released some defence-splitting passes to Priyangka Devi and Apurba Narzary that resulted in the success of the AIFF set up in the debut year itself.

Priyangka Naorem (Midfielder, Indian Arrows): Priyangka Naorem was awarded the Emerging Player of the IWL 2022 for her throughout performances. The midfielder not only held the transitions but scored nine goals in 11 appearances and made her way into the top scorer list. Apart from Manisha Kalyan, Naorem was the only Indian to score a super hat-trick, scoring four goals against Odisha Police.

Elshaddai Acheampong (Midfielder, Gokulam Kerala FC): The India based Ghanian midfielder emerged as the top-scorer in the 2022 season of Indian Women's League, scoring 20 goals in 11 appearances. The player also played a pivotal role in holding the possession of the team, while keeping the custodians on their feet.





Pyaari Xaxa (Forward, Odisha Police): Ending the season with 12 goals to her name, formidable forward Pyaari Xaxa made her way into the best XI of Indian Women's League 2022. Her hat-trick against ARA FC was an affair to remember. Xaxa was awarded consecutive Hero of the match awards for her performances.

Manisha Kalyan (Forward, Gokulam Kerala FC): Manisha Kalyan has been one of the most impressive players throughout the league. Being second in the top scorers' chart, Kalyan scored 14 goals in 11 appearances while providing important assists.

Apurna Narzary (Forward, Indian Arrows): Apurna Narzary scored nine goals in 11 games as she made her way into the team of the season along with a hat-trick. A highly talented Narzary bagged more than one Hero of the match accolade for her performances.

While they have been the best players in the season so far, players like Aditi Chauhan, Anju Tamang, Saumya Yadav and Dangmei Grace gave huge competition in their respective positions.









