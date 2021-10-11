Indian women's football team beats Bahrain 5-0 in international friendly

The Indian women's football team beat lower-ranked Bahrain 5-0 in their international friendly match on Sunday. Pyari Xaxa (19th and 68th minutes) scored twice while Sangita Basfore (13th), Indumathi 34th, Manisha (69th) were the other goal-getters.



Pyari was, however, sent off by the referee in 73rd minute. Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India''s 57th position.

