BREAKING: SC East Bengal to play friendlies with two more ISL clubs

SC East Bengal is planning to play two more friendlies ahead of the Indian Super League as The Bridge can exclusively confirm. This season SC East Bengal has formed almost a completely new team under Spanish tactician Manolo Díaz. The lads have showcased a good display of football during their previous pre-season friendlies. SCEB has played three friendlies against Goan sides Vasco SC, Salgaocar FC, and I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala FC so far. They won the games 3-1, 2-0, and 2-1 against Vasco SC, Salgaocar FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC respectively.

The Kolkata giants are in talks with ISL sides Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC for a possible friendly after the end of the mandatory quarantine. They are expected to play the matches soon after they restart their training once again. The Red and Golds had their quarantine planned earlier but it was interrupted in between and thus have restarted their mandatory quarantine with the full squad now at North Goa.

SC East Bengal players in action for a preseason friendly in Goa; (Image Source: SCEB Media)





Bengaluru FC has only played one friendly since they arrived at Goa after their short training camp at Bellary. The Blues played a pre-season friendly against the two-time ISL Champions Chennaiyin which they lost 3-2 with Leon Augustine and Cleiton Silva finding the target for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men. Bengaluru will also face Jamshedpur FC in a pre-season friendly on October 30.