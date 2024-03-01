East Bengal FC suspended from the AIFF U17 Youth League for Age Fraud

East Bengal FC, on Friday, has been suspended from the AIFF U17 Youth League for the alleged Age Fraud, sources confirmed.

The team will also be stripped of from their medals and title for registering an over-aged player.

All India football agency decided to expelled this club from Bengal, from the ongoing season of U-17 Youth League as allegations of ageing proven true.

The allegation came to the light when its rival Mohun Bagan lodged a complaint following its 0-4 loss in the 'junior Kolkata Derby' on December 16 last year, where the player was an unused substitute.





Earlier this year, they were expected to get a heavy fine and few points deduction by the AIFF for the age fraud. The final decision and the names of the over aged players are yet to be released.



East Bengal FC have been suspended from the AIFF U17 Youth League for Age Fraud. Thus, United SC will move on to National Stage along with Mohun Bagan from their group. pic.twitter.com/LjFu3MmB3o — Avik Chatterjee (@just_avik) March 1, 2024

East Bengal, placed in group B, at the AIFF U-17 youth league topped its group with 25 points in 10 matches. The Red and Gold brigade was followed by mohun Bagan, who has 22 points to its credit.

But, with the suspension order, United SC who were placed third in the points table with 20 points, will get promotion to the next round, which is the national league, containing winners from different zones.

On the other Hand, Muthoot Football Academy, from group E, has also been banned as they had 6 overage players. With this, second placed Kerala Blasters will directly qualify for the final stage.