Viacom18 official media rights partner for ISL, season to kick off on September 21

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has declared Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the official media rights partner for Indian Super League seasons 2023-24 and 2024-25.

This announcement came ahead of the kick-off of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which will commence on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, featuring a clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

Under this partnership, Viacom18 will become the exclusive media rights holder for the ISL, India's premier football league, across both Digital and Linear TV platforms. The coverage will be available in multiple languages to cater to the diverse audience of the league and will also be accessible for free streaming on JioCinema.

With its robust digital capabilities and a strong connection with modern sports enthusiasts, Viacom18, through its digital streaming platform JioCinema, aims to provide an innovative viewing experience, similar to what it offered during live streaming of events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the TATA IPL.

ISL Season 10 is set to kick off in prime time at 8:00 PM, with double headers beginning at 5:30 PM. Football enthusiasts can catch their favorite matches by downloading JioCinema on iOS and Android devices.

The fixtures of the upcoming Indian Super League has also been announced along with the new broadcasters.

Fixtures of match week 1

﻿September 21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

September 22: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

September 23: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 5:30 PM

September 23: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

September 24: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

September 25: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

Kolkata Derby: October 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC- 8:00 PM

Get all the fixtures here



